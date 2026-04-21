Asthma

Smoking, Vaping Weed Increases Risk Of Asthma Attacks Among Young Adults, Study Finds

Smoking, Vaping Weed Increases Risk Of Asthma Attacks Among Young Adults, Study Finds
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Asthma
Marijuana
Cannabis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com