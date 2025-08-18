Asthma

Urban Dwellers Have Higher Odds Of Asthma

Visão aérea da intersecção da Avenida Paulista, São Paulo, Brasil, destacando o tráfego urbano, arranha-céus icônicos e a vibrante atmosfera da cidade
RNL Fotografia/Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Asthma
Air Pollution
Environment
Environmental Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com