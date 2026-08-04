Collagen Peptides Show Promise For Women's Bone Health

Key TakeawaysCollagen peptides may improve bone-building in female runnersFemale endurance runners are at increased risk for bone injuriesRisk is often related to inadequate calorie intake and recovery rather than running itself, making proper nutrition essential .TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Collagen is best known for beauty benefits. But new research shows it may also help support something every runner depends on — strong bones."Oftentimes, we associate running with being bad for us, bad for our bones, because runners are at a higher risk of stress-related injuries," said study leader Jennifer Fields, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Connecticut. "But oftentimes, it's due to just simply under fueling and not giving your body enough calories to support training and recovery and adaptation."Researchers followed 22 female distance runners, ages 18 to 35, who were randomly assigned to take either 20 grams of collagen peptides or a placebo every day for four weeks."Unlike most dietary proteins, some of the dipeptides and tripeptides that make up collagen peptides can be absorbed intact by our intestine," Fields said in a news release. Blood samples collected before and after the study showed that women taking collagen peptides had increased markers of bone formation and lower levels of inflammation — signs their bones were rebuilding more effectively.That's important because female endurance runners face a higher risk of bone stress injuries and long-term conditions like osteoporosis, especially if they aren't getting enough calories to support training and recovery.The authors said supporting bone health early is critical because about 90% of bone mass is built by age 18."If we can target the premenopausal population and identify individuals who might be at risk of maladaptive bone responses, then hopefully we can reverse it and prevent early-onset osteopenia and osteoporosis," Fields said.Larger, longer studies will be needed to determine whether collagen peptides can actually reduce bone injuries over time.The study was published in the journal Frontiers in MedicineMore informationRunner's World has more on running and bone health.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Aug. 4, 2026 .What This Means For YouCollagen may help strengthen bones in female runners, but more research is needed..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter