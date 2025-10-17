Bone And Joint

Customizable Finger Brace Eases Rehab, Arthritis Care

A team in the Interactive Structures Lab developed a fully customizable finger brace that can easily switch from stiff to flexible with the push or flex of a finger. It can also be 3D printed and requires no assembly.
A team in the Interactive Structures Lab developed a fully customizable finger brace that can easily switch from stiff to flexible with the push or flex of a finger. It can also be 3D printed and requires no assembly.Carnegie Mellon University
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Arthritis
Rehabilitation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com