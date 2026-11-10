Bone And Joint

Experimental Weight-Loss Drug Eased Knee Pain Among Arthritis Sufferers, Clinical Trials Show

Overweight asian man taking photos in a park is suffering concerning knee pain with the joint sore swollen point where he can barely walk and sits under tree massage his knee and relieve the pain
ฺฺฺBoonterm -- Adobe Stock
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Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Knee Problems
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide