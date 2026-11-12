Bone And Joint

Head-To-Head Trial Reveals Better Immune-Dampening Drug For Psoriatic Arthritis

Acute psoriasis on the elbows is an autoimmune incurable dermatological skin disease. Large red, inflamed, flaky rash on the elbows. Joints affected by psoriatic arthritis
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Immunotherapy
Psoriatic Arthritis