Home Rehab Delays Linked To Poorer Recovery After Hip And Knee Replacement

Key TakeawaysHome rehabilitation should begin within 48 hours after hip or knee replacementDelayed rehabilitation can affect independence, safety and quality of lifePatients and caregivers should confirm a home rehab plan and therapy start date before leaving the hospital.MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) — After a hip or knee replacement, getting back on your feet may depend in part on how quickly rehab begins.Every year, hundreds of thousands of older Americans recover from joint replacement surgery at home.Medicare and Medicaid guidelines call for starting home physical or occupational therapy within 48 hours of leaving the hospital.But nearly 1 in 6 patients experience delays, according to a new study of nearly 19,000 adults 65 and older. And those delays are associated with poorer mobility recovery."Home health care is a key part of the recovery process after joint replacement," lead author Amit Kumar, an associate professor of physical therapy and athletic training at the University of Utah, said in a news release. "Ensuring that patients receive those services quickly could make a meaningful difference in how well they recover."But the gaps weren't the same for everyone.Rural Medicare patients were less likely to receive timely rehab than urban patients and had 20% lower odds of strong mobility gains.Older adults enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid faced even larger gaps in access and recovery.Researchers warn these gaps in care can affect independence, safety and quality of life. They urge patients and caregivers to ask about a comprehensive home rehabilitation plan before leaving the hospital — including when therapy will begin.The study appears in the September issue of The Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on joint replacement surgery.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Aug. 31, 2026 .What This Means For YouStarting rehabilitation quickly after hip or knee replacement can improve recovery, but many older adults face delays that may affect their mobility and independence..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter