Bone And Joint

Ozempic Might Cut Risk Of Broken Bones, Study Says

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Fractures
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide
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