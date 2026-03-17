Bone And Joint

Prebiotic Eases Arthritis Pain, Trial Finds

Fruits of the Jerusalem artichoke plant and natural syrup, drink in a mug and powder with inulin on wooden table, top view. Healthy helianthus tuberosus root vegetables and dietary supplements
Elena Zakharova/Adobe Stock
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Probiotics
Arthritis
microbiome

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