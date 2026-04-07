Bone And Joint

Scientists Test New Ways To Regrow Joints Damaged by Arthritis

The new methods have only been tested in animals; human trials could begin within 18 months
Knee Pain, Knee Arthritis, Osteoarthritis
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Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Bone and Joint
Arthritis Management

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