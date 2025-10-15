Cancer

9/11 WTC Responders Have Threefold Higher Risk Of Lung Cancer

NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 2013: World Trade Center on a beautiful sunny day. It replaces the original seven buildings on the same site that were destroyed in the September 11 attacks
jovannig/Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Lung Cancer
Terrorism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com