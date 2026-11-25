Key TakeawaysAlmost half of U.S. counties lack surgeons who can operate on certain types of cancerThese 'surgical deserts' lead to higher cancer death ratesRecruiting more surgeons and strengthening between-hospital connections might ease the situation.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Nearly half of U.S. counties lack surgeons to perform certain digestive tract cancer surgeries, leading to higher death rates in those areas, a new study shows.“Access to surgical care is not just about having an excellent hospital," said study senior author Dr. Hassan Aziz, who specializes in liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile duct surgeries and is also an assistant professor of surgery at University of Iowa Healthcare."It’s about whether patients can reach those services in a timely manner when they need it," he said. "Where someone lives should not determine the opportunity to timely, high-quality care." The new study tallied the number of general and cancer surgeons in all 3,144 counties nationwide to find "surgical deserts" — counties with no general surgeon, surgical oncologist or colorectal surgeon. A previous study from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) found that 15 million Americans lived in counties with no general surgeons.Overall, nearly half (45%) of counties in the United States — representing almost 27 million people — were surgical deserts, the new analysis showed.Affected areas weren't always rural: 13.5 million people without access to these surgeries lived in urban counties.A lack of a qualified surgeon close at hand was also tied to higher rates for affiliated cancers.For example, even after adjusting for local factors such as poverty, colorectal cancer death rates were 6% higher in surgical deserts, the report found. Death rates were also higher in surgical deserts for pancreas, liver, gallbladder and bile duct cancers, Aziz's team said.Aziz has seen the effects of surgeon scarcity firsthand. He said in a news release that he often treats patients who travel for hours for care. Many arrive with advanced tumors that could have been treated earlier.“These patients could have had curative transplant or surgery, but now the tumor has ruptured and spilled everywhere, and curing is no longer an option," Aziz said. He stressed that surgeons alone cannot fix the problem. "We need a team — primary care physicians, hepatologists and people who can get you screened," Aziz said. What can be done to address the challenges? Aziz and his team called for efforts to recruit new surgeons into the workforce, strengthen links between major cancer centers and smaller hospitals, and also to branch out into mobile diagnosis units and telemedicine. “Simply adding a surgeon is not going to solve everything," Aziz said. "We need to address the whole access-to-care issue.”The study was published Nov. 20 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.More informationFind out more about treating stomach cancer at the American Cancer Society.SOURCE: American College of Surgeons, news release, Nov. 20, 2026.What This Means For YouMany counties in the United States lack qualified surgeons for stomach, pancreas and related cancers. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter