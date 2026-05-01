Confusion Continues Over Age To Start Breast Cancer Screening, Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysMany women aren’t up to date on the latest breast cancer screening guidelinesAbout 44% incorrectly believe mammograms should start at age 50Guidelines lowered the age to 40 in 2024.FRIDAY, May 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Many women might start breast cancer screening later than recommended because they aren’t up to date on the latest guidelines, a new survey says.Updated guidelines issued in 2024 lowered the age to start getting mammograms to 40 from 50.But 44% of women still incorrectly think mammograms should start at age 50, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center survey reports.“Our biggest concern is ongoing confusion about screening guidelines,” said Dr. Alyssa Cubbison, a breast radiologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.“For most women, breast cancer screening should begin with annual mammograms at age 40,” Cubbison said in a news release. “Clear, accurate information helps women make informed decisions with their clinician and may lead to earlier detection.”Medical experts lowered the recommended age, because breast cancer rates are rising among young women.More than 27,000 women younger than 45 were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women at average risk get a screening mammography every other year starting at 40, while other medical groups recommend annual mammograms beginning at 40.About half of the women (51%) surveyed support annual mammograms, and 41% think screening should start even earlier, at age 35.“Initiating screening mammography before the age of 40 is appropriate in only certain patients deemed to be higher risk based on factors such as family history and genetic mutations,” Cubbison said.However, more than half of respondents (53%) also cited some reasons why they might delay or avoid mammograms, including:Cost (28%)Discomfort (26%)Believing they were too young (26%)Not having symptoms (25%)Concerns about radiation exposure (21%)Younger women might need to get regular mammograms if they have a personal or family history of breast cancer, particularly if they learn that they have dense breast tissue that can make cancers harder to detect, experts said.The survey found that most women would take follow-up action if a mammogram revealed dense breast tissue, including talking with a primary care doctor or gynecologist (60%) or requesting additional imaging such as ultrasound or MRI (54%).“Sharing these findings is meant to correct misconceptions, clarify screening guidance and encourage women of all ages to talk with their health care providers about when to start mammograms and how to protect their breast health,” Cubbison said.The new survey involved 1,043 women and took place online and by phone April 2 to 6. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.More informationThe U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has more on mammogram recommendations.SOURCE: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, news release, April 29, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen should talk to their doctor about starting breast cancer screening at age 40..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter