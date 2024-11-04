'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Has Colon Cancer

MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Actor James Van Der Beek, perhaps best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the popular television series "Dawson's Creek," has announced that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

"I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the 47-year-old star first told PEOPLE magazine on Sunday.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," Van Der Beek added.

"There’s no playbook for how to announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with PEOPLE magazine at some point soon ... to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," Van Der Beek wrote in his own Instagram post later on Sunday. "But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."



The actor added that he has been "getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready. Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Yet, this cancer can be prevented with screening and is highly treatable when detected early.

Colorectal cancer may not show any symptoms, especially in its early stages. Treatment varies, but can include surgery, chemo, immunotherapy, radiation and other therapies.

While some symptoms might be due to other causes such as hemorrhoids, diarrhea, infection or irritable bowel syndrome, it is always better to share your concerns with your doctor, the alliance advises.

Despite the diagnosis, Van Der Beek has continued to work as he undergoes treatment.

In December, the actor is set to appear on "The Real Full Monty," a two-hour special where a group of male celebrities will strip down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.

Alongside Van Der Beek, the special will also feature fellow actor Taye Diggs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and longtime "Dancing with the Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli.

SOURCE: PEOPLE magazine; Instagram