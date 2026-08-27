Cancer

FDA Approves First Pill To Extend Survival In Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

In a key trial, Rasonque nearly doubled survival among patients whose pancreatic cancer spread
3d rendered medically accurate illustration of a womans pancreas
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