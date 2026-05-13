GLP-1 Drugs May Improve Breast Cancer Outcomes

Key TakeawaysPopular GLP-1 drugs may lead to better survival in some breast cancer patientsGLP-1 use is associated with a lower overall risk of death or recurrenceDrugs may provide protective benefits, but more research and clinical trials are needed to understand the reasons.WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Popular GLP-1 medications may be linked to better long-term outcomes for some breast cancer patients.Previous research has shown breast cancer survivors with obesity or type 2 diabetes often experience poorer survival.In a study published May 11 in JAMA Network Open, a team of scientists reviewed health records from nearly 8,000 patients diagnosed with breast cancer between 2006 and 2023.The researchers compared outcomes in patients with obesity who were using GLP-1 drugs before and after diagnosis versus nonusers, and patients with type 2 diabetes using GLP-1s versus other medications, including insulin and metformin.The study linked GLP-1 use to a lower overall risk of death from any cause over a 10-year follow-up period.Survivors using GLP-1 medications for diabetes or obesity also had a significantly lower risk of their cancer returning after treatment."This study suggests that GLP-1 drugs may offer protective benefits, potentially improving survival and recurrence risk in some female patients with breast cancer," said senior author Bernard Fuemmeler, director for population sciences at the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center in Richmond, Virginia.But, he added, more work is needed to determine whether the benefits are tied to weight control, improved heart health or other biological factors.Researchers plan to continue their study through randomized clinical trials.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 drugs.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 13, 2026 .What This Means For YouGLP-1 medications may improve survival and reduce cancer recurrence risk in some breast cancer patients with obesity or type 2 diabetes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter