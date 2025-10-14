Joe Biden Begins Treatment for Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Key TakeawaysFormer President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy for prostate cancerHis Gleason score of 9 indicates it's one of the most aggressive cancer typesThe cancer has spread to his bones.TUESDAY, Oct. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Former President Joe Biden is now receiving radiation and hormone therapy to treat an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed Saturday.“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” Kelly Scully, a spokesperson for Biden, told The Associated Press.The 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, months after leaving office in January. His team first announced in May that the disease had spread to his bones, after he experienced urinary symptoms.Doctors use a scale known as the Gleason score to measure how aggressive prostate cancer is. The scores range from 6 to 10, with higher scores indicating faster-growing cancers.Biden’s cancer was graded as a Gleason 9, one of the most aggressive types, according to his office.Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, but outcomes can vary depending on when the disease is detected and how advanced it is. When the cancer spreads beyond the prostate, treatment often involves a combination of radiation, hormone therapy and medications to slow its growth, according to The Cleveland Clinic.Last month, Biden also underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on prostate cancer.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouProstate cancer is common among older men, but experts say early detection can dramatically improve outcomes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter