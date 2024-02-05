King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

MONDAY, Feb. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Follow-up from recent surgery for an enlarged prostate has revealed that Britain's King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The palace did not disclose the type of cancer that was discovered.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the statement added. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Charles is grateful to his medical team at the London Clinic, a private hospital, for the swift detection of the cancer, according to the statement.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace statement said. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles, 75, was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan. 26 and spent three nights there being treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. It's a common condition affecting men as they age.

The prostate is located between the pelvis and the bladder, and as it grows in size it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, explained Dr. Ravi Munver. He's vice chair of urology at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J.

Munver stressed that BPH is not a cancer, and it will not raise a man's odds for cancer.

It's unclear which type of surgery the King underwent.

"There are several types of surgery that can be performed for an enlarged prostate, including using a laser or water ablation," Munver said.

SOURCES: Ravi Munver, MD, vice chair, department of urology, Hackensack University Medical Center, and division director, Minimally Invasive & Robotic Urologic Surgery; Buckingham Palace, statement, Feb. 5, 2024