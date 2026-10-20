Cancer

New Drug Could Let Some Rectal Cancer Patients Skip Chemotherapy, Radiation And Surgery

Nearly 3 in 4 trial patients avoided standard treatment for more than 2 years
colon rectum rectal colorectal
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