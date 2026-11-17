Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Wilserdly, a daily pill, for some advanced breast cancers that resist hormone therapyPaired with the drug everolimus, it held off cancer growth for 10 months versus 5.5 months on standard treatmentPatients need a blood test showing a mutation in a gene called ESR1 to qualify for the new treatment.TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — People with advanced breast cancer that has stopped responding to hormone therapy now have a new pill-based treatment option.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved giredestrant (Wilserdly) on Monday, a once-daily pill. It’s meant to be taken with the cancer drug everolimus.The pairing is for adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has grown into nearby tissue or spread to other parts of the body. ER-positive cancers feed on the hormone estrogen to grow. HER2-negative means the tumor doesn’t make high levels of a growth protein called HER2.Over time, though, many of these tumors develop a change in a gene called ESR1 that helps them slip past hormone drugs. Up to 40% of patients with this type of advanced breast cancer develop ESR1 mutations, Roche said in a news release.The new approval covers only patients whose tumors carry that mutation and whose cancer came back or got worse despite earlier hormone therapy. To find these patients, the FDA also authorized a blood test called FoundationOne Liquid CDx. It checks for bits of tumor DNA circulating in the bloodstream.Giredestrant latches onto estrogen receptors on cancer cells, blocking estrogen and causing the receptors to break down. Everolimus shuts down a separate pathway that cancer cells use to grow.The approval is based on a trial of 373 adults with ER+, HER2- breast cancer whose cancer had advanced after earlier treatment. Of those, 207 had ESR1 mutations. Everyone took everolimus, along with either giredestrant or a standard hormone therapy chosen by their doctor.Among patients with the mutation, those taking giredestrant went a median of 10 months before their cancer worsened. Median means that half of the participants were progression-free for fewer than 10 months and half were progression-free for more than 10 months. That compared with 5.5 months for those on standard hormone therapy.Tumors shrank in 27% of the giredestrant group, versus 14% of the comparison group. The FDA noted that it’s still too early to know whether the combination helps people live longer.“Patients with advanced breast cancer progressing on endocrine therapies often face difficult choices and deteriorating quality of life as options narrow,” Dr. Erica Mayer, director of breast cancer clinical research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said in the Roche release.The recommended dose is 30 milligrams once a day, with or without food.The most common adverse reactions in patients receiving the combination drug were inflammation in mouth or lung tissue, rash, fatigue, diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain and nausea.Blood lab abnormalities were also seen in some patients. The prescribing label includes warnings and precautions for slow heart beat (bradycardia) and adverse effects on a developing embryo or fetus.The list price will be about $270,000 a year, the company told STAT.The FDA is also expected to decide by Nov. 30 whether giredestrant can be used after surgery in people with early-stage breast cancer who are at higher risk of the cancer returning.Roche has said the drug could become its top-selling product ever. If it’s approved for other types of breast cancer, analysts expect it to bring in billions of dollars a year, STAT reported.Estimates of peak yearly sales range from a few billion dollars to more than $10 billion.More informationVisit the National Cancer Institute for more information about metastatic breast cancer.SOURCES: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nov. 16, 2026; Roche, news release, Nov. 15, 2026; STAT, Nov. 16, 2026.What This Means For YouPatients with advanced breast cancer that’s no longer responding to hormone therapy should ask their oncologist whether this new pill combination could be an option..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter