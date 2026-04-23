New Treatment Improves Survival for Aggressive Breast Cancer

Key TakeawaysA therapy called Dato-DXd nearly doubled the time patients lived without their breast cancer growingThe drug delivers medicine directly to tumors to reduce healthy cell damageThe medicine offers a new option for patients with triple-negative breast cancer that's ineligible for immunotherapy.THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) has long been considered one of the most difficult types to fight. It is aggressive, often strikes women under age 40 and often resists standard treatments.Now, a global clinical trial has shown promising results in extending survival for patients with TNBC.The TROPION-Breast02 trial tested a high-tech treatment called datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), already approved for other types of breast cancer. For patients with advanced TNBC, the drug nearly doubled the time they lived without their cancer worsening — from 5.6 months with standard chemotherapy to 10.8 months with the new therapy.All of the patients had either untreated, locally recurrent and inoperable cancer or metastatic TNBC for whom immunotherapy was not an option.Dato-DXd belongs to a class of drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Think of them as biological homing missiles. While traditional chemotherapy acts like a carpet bomb, damaging both healthy and cancerous cells, this new drug uses an antibody to find a specific protein called TROP2 on the surface of cancer cells. Once it latches on, it drops a powerful dose of medicine directly inside the tumor.“In the TROPION-Breast02 trial, first-line Dato-DXd demonstrated clinically meaningful and significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival for these TNBC patients,” lead investigator Dr. Rebecca Dent of the National Cancer Center Singapore said in a news release.TNBC makes up about 10% to 20% of all breast cancer cases. Because it doesn't respond to hormone therapies, options have historically been limited. While some patients can use immunotherapy, 70% of those with TNBC do not qualify for it, leaving them with standard chemotherapy, which often has limited success.In this trial of 644 patients, Dato-DXd also shrank tumors in 63% of patients, compared to only 29% for those on chemotherapy. Patients also lived longer overall, with a median survival of 23.7 months. Median means half lived longer, half for a shorter time.“As a medical oncologist treating triple-negative breast cancer patients for the past 20 years, I am deeply encouraged that this data shows we now have a much-needed new tool to help women affected by this devastating disease,” Dent said.The study found that Dato-DXd was generally easier on the body than standard chemotherapy. While some patients experienced mouth sores and nausea, fewer people had to stop treatment due to side effects compared to those on traditional chemotherapy, researchers said.The drug is being fast-tracked for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other global health agencies.More informationVisit the National Cancer Institute for a deeper look at triple-negative breast cancer and current treatment options. SOURCES: SingHealth, news release, April 15, 2026; Annals of Oncology, April 3, 2026 .What This Means For YouIt could be worth consulting an oncologist about antibody-drug conjugates or upcoming clinical trials for new medications..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter