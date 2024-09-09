Princess Kate Says She Has Completed Chemo, Resuming 'Light' Duties

MONDAY, Sept. 9 , 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, has announced that she has completed chemotherapy for an unnamed form of cancer.

The princess, 42, made the announcement in a video message posted by Kensington Palace on Monday.

She said she plans to return to light duties as her health allows.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family; life as you know it can change in an instant," Kate said in the video.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," she continued. "Though I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The video follows Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their children, Princess George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on a day's outing in the country, including a picnic.

In March, Catherine recounted how her cancer was first discovered after major abdominal surgery for what was thought to be a benign condition.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she said at the time. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy."

It followed the disclosure in February that her father-in-law, King Charles, also had an undisclosed form of cancer, following a procedure to deal with an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, announced a return to his royal duties on April 29.

Kate last updated the public on her cancer journey in mid-June.

In a message posted to her Instagram June 14, the princess said that, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On the bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting."

Kate made two public appearances this summer. In June, she joined Charles and family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday.

And in July, Kate received a standing ovation from the crowd while attending the Wimbledon men’s singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The exact nature of the princess' cancer has never been disclosed by Kensington Palace, her official residence with her husband William, the Prince of Wales.

In the video posted Monday, Kate said that she has been "humbled" by the support she has received, and knows that she is one of many facing the challenges cancer brings.

"To all those who are continuing with their own cancer journey, I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," she said. "Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright."

SOURCE: Kensington Palace video, Sept. 9, 2024; Instagram, June 14, 2024