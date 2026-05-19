Short, Intense Radiation Therapy Safe For Prostate Cancer Patients

Key TakeawaysA shorter, more intense course of radiation therapy is safe for prostate cancer treatmentMen who got two higher doses of radiation generally had the same side effects as those with the standard five-dose courseThese findings could pave the way for shorter radiation treatments.TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A shorter, more intense course of radiation therapy can safely treat prostate cancer, a new study says.Men given two larger doses of radiation had about the same side effects as others treated with the standard five-dose course, researchers reported Sunday at a meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) in Stockholm.The small pilot clinical trial opens the door to safe and effective radiation therapy delivered in a couple of office visits, researchers said.“For patients, a two-session treatment course would be far less disruptive than the weeks of daily hospital visits that radiotherapy has traditionally required,” said lead researcher Dr. Sian Cooper, a clinical research fellow at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and The Institute of Cancer Research in London. "This convenience comes with clear benefits for work, leisure, family life and travel."For the small-scale clinical trial, researchers recruited 46 prostate cancer patients who’d been on hormone therapy for at least six months.Doctors gave 24 patients the standard five doses over two weeks, while 22 patients received the same radiation dose compressed into two sessions over eight days.The radiation was delivered using MRI scanning to help doctors precisely target the prostate while protecting surrounding healthy tissue, researchers said.Men in both groups had about the same rates of urinary and gastrointestinal side effects from their radiation treatment up to two years later, the study found.Further, more men developed erectile dysfunction from the five-dose treatment course compared to the two-dose course – about 64% versus roughly 40% at one year, and nearly 74% versus about 46% at two years.“After two years, our patients reported minimal change in their quality of life,” Cooper said in a news release. “There was no difference or minimal difference in the side effects experienced by the patients in the two-dose group compared to the standard five dose group.”Radiation therapy can minimize risk of damage to the bladder and erectile dysfunction compared to surgery for prostate cancer, said Matthias Guckenberger, president of ESTRO and director of radiation oncology at the University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland.“Limiting treatment to two doses is more convenient for patients, who would need fewer hospital visits, making it easier for those who live far from radiotherapy centers to complete their treatment,” Guckenberger said in a news release.However, not many hospitals are equipped with radiation therapy devices that use MRI to precisely target treatment, he said.“While the technology used in this trial is currently available in only a limited number of specialist centers worldwide, they are growing rapidly,” Guckenberger said. “These results can help guide how they are used and help us understand whether two-session radiotherapy should become a new standard of care.” More studies are needed to see if a shorter, more intense course of radiation therapy would be as effective against prostate cancer.Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on radiation therapy for prostate cancer.SOURCE: European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, news release, May 17, 2026 .What This Means For YouA shorter course of radiation therapy would be more convenient for prostate cancer patients, and it could be cost saving for health care systems..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter