Shorter Radiation Regimen Effective For Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Reconstruction, Trial Finds

Key TakeawaysA shorter radiation course could be effective for breast cancer patients choosing reconstruction The faster route had similar cancer recurrence rates and complicationsShorter, more intense radiation is already used for lumpectomies.FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A shorter radiation regimen can be just as safe and effective for breast cancer patients who want reconstruction surgery, a new clinical trial says.A three-week radiation schedule worked just as well as the standard five-week treatment for women undergoing breast reconstruction post-mastectomy, researchers reported Oct. 12 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.This approach is already offered to women who undergo lumpectomy for breast cancer, researchers said in background notes.“These results give us the data to safely change practice,” lead researcher Dr. Matthew Poppe, a radiation oncologist at the University of Utah, said in a news release.“Patients undergoing mastectomy and reconstruction already face a challenging medical journey,” Poppe said. “Having the evidence to allow women to confidently shorten their radiation treatment from five weeks down to three will save patients time, reduce their financial stress and let them get back to their daily lives sooner — all without increasing complications, lowering their chances of cure or sacrificing cosmetic results.”For years, doctors have used a shorter radiation schedule to treat breast cancer patients who undergo a lumpectomy that removes the tumor while preserving the breast.With this approach, women receive slightly higher daily doses of radiation at each treatment, reducing the therapy time by nearly half.However, the shorter-course radiation has not been offered for women opting for full breast reconstruction following a mastectomy, researchers said. Doctors worried that higher radiation doses could affect reconstruction.For the trial, researchers recruited 828 patients at 209 hospitals across the United States and Canada.Half randomly received the standard radiation course, while the other half received the shorter schedule. The standard regimen was 25 visits over five to six weeks; the shorter was 16 treatments for three to four weeks.Results showed that complication rates for breast reconstruction were similar between the two groups — about 12% for those on the short schedule and 10% for those who got regular radiation therapy.Both approaches were also similarly successful in remission. Recurrence rates were 1.5% for the short schedule and 2.2% for the standard schedule.The clinical trial “provides the clearest picture to date on how shorter radiation therapy schedules interact with modern breast reconstruction techniques,” Poppe said. “It gives radiation oncologists, breast surgeons and plastic surgeons the reliable information they need to help patients make the most informed choices for their care.”More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on radiation for breast cancer.SOURCE: Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, news release, Oct. 21, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen undergoing breast reconstruction and radiation therapy for breast cancer should ask their doctor if a shorter course could be effective for them..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter