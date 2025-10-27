This Common Cholesterol Drug Might Protect Against 'Chemo Brain'

Key TakeawaysStatins might help protect cancer patients from 'chemo brain'Patients taking the drugs had better executive function than those on a placeboProtection lasted up to two years after treatment.MONDAY, Oct. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The most common cholesterol drug around might help protect cancer patients from “chemo brain.”Statins appeared to protect breast and lymphoma cancer patients’ brain function for up to two years after their cancer treatment, researchers recently reported in JAMA Network Open.“Cancer treatment can be debilitating, and cognitive decline arising from chemotherapy treatment can sometimes last long after treatment concludes,” said lead researcher Pamela Jill Grizzard, assistant director of research compliance and regulatory affairs at the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center in Richmond, Virginia.“Our results suggest that cancer patients who participated in our statin group may have shown some unexpected cognitive benefit while undergoing chemotherapy and for two years after treatment,” she said in a news release. “Protecting the mind is just as important as protecting the heart during cancer treatment.”Many chemo patients report mental fog and reduced ability to think, including difficulties with memory, problem-solving, self-control and planning. These side effects are commonly called “chemo brain.”Doctors aren’t sure what causes chemo brain, researchers noted. It might be a direct effect of chemo drugs on brain cells, or it might result from the fatigue or anemia that are known chemo side effects.Statins are prescribed to an estimated 35 million patients in the U.S. to treat high cholesterol levels, researchers said in background notes.For the new study, researchers analyzed data gathered during an earlier clinical trial that investigated whether statins could protect the heart from chemotherapy damage.A total 238 cancer patients were randomly selected to take either a statin or a placebo pill during cancer treatment and for up to 24 months afterward.Results showed that statins appeared to protect patients’ executive function — the high-level mental skills used to plan, organize, solve problems and manage emotions.People taking statins performed an average 10 seconds better on an executive function test than people provided placebo pills, results show.These sorts of cognitive skills are essential for cancer survivors who are juggling treatment decisions with life’s other challenges, researchers said.“If future studies confirm a beneficial effect, statins could become a valuable tool in helping cancer survivors maintain cognitive function and quality of life throughout treatment,” Grizzard said.More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on chemo brain.SOURCES: VCU Health, news release, Oct. 21, 2025; JAMA Network Open, Oct. 21, 2025 .What This Means For YouCancer patients can ask their doctor whether a statin might help them avoid brain fog during chemo treatment..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter