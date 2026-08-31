Warnings About Cancer-Alcohol Link Can Be Made Stronger, Researchers Say

Key TakeawaysWarnings about alcohol and cancer can be made more powerfulPeople responded better if the warning mentioned specific cancers and included imagesModerate drinkers were more likely than heavy drinkers to engage with the messages.MONDAY, Aug. 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Warnings about the link between alcohol and cancer are more powerful if the messages are shaped in certain ways, a new study says.Naming specific cancers linked to drinking and showing AI-generated images of the health consequences boosts response to the warnings, researchers report in the journal Cancer.Alcohol is classified as a cancer-causing substance, and has been tied to breast, colon, liver, mouth, throat, laryngeal and esophageal cancers, researchers said in background notes.But the public remains largely ignorant of the health threat, researchers said.“Many people remain unaware that alcohol is linked to several cancers,” said lead researcher Dr. Taghrid Asfar, a professor of public health sciences at the University of Miami.“Our findings suggest that clear, evidence-based communication, particularly when it includes specific information about cancer risk, may be a useful way to improve public understanding of this important health issue,” she said in a news release.For the study, researchers surveyed 639 U.S. adults 21 and older who drink alcohol. The participants were shown messages regarding alcohol and cancer, and then answered questions about how they responded to the materials.Results showed that participants were more likely to describe messages that referred to specific cancers as informative, believable and attention-grabbing – especially if the message included a visual.However, moderate drinkers were more likely to respond than heavy drinkers, who were less likely to engage with the messages, researchers said.The study also did not investigate whether the messages changed a person’s drinking behavior long-term, the team said.“Effective cancer prevention communication must be tailored to where people are psychologically — their readiness to adopt behavioral changes and their understanding of the relative risks involved,” researcher Frank Penedo said in a news release. He’s director of the Sylvester Survivorship and Supportive Care Institute at the University of Miami.“This study underscores the importance of testing messages so we can better understand what captures attention, what builds trust and what may help people make informed decisions about their health,” Penedo said.More research is needed to assess whether these messages truly inform the public or change the amount people drink, researchers said.“Our goal is not simply to tell people that alcohol can increase cancer risk, but to understand how to communicate that information in ways people notice, trust and remember,” Asfar said. “As we continue this work, we hope these findings can help shape public health messages that are clear, evidence-based and useful for people making decisions about their health,” she said.More informationThe National Cancer Institute has more on alcohol and cancer risk.SOURCE: University of Miami, news release, Aug. 27. 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople should be aware that alcohol is linked to cancer..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter