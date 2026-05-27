Weight-Loss Program Helps Women Battling Breast Cancer

Key TakeawaysA weight loss program can benefit women fighting breast cancerThe phone-based program improved women’s health and quality of lifeThey also had better physical function.WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Women battling breast cancer can benefit from a phone-based weight loss program, according to a new study.The Breast Cancer Weight Loss (BWEL) program helped women drop excess pounds, improve their physical function and have a better quality of life overall, researchers are scheduled to report at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).“The BWEL program was delivered to more than 1,500 participants enrolled from across 635 oncology practices in the United States and Canada,” said lead researcher Dr. Jennifer Ligibel, director of the Leonard P. Zakim Center for Integrative Therapies and Healthy Living at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.“These findings thus show not only that weight loss provides meaningful benefits for people who have both breast cancer and obesity, but also that this can be achieved in thousands of patients enrolled across many kinds of oncology practices,” she said in a news release. For the new study, researchers randomly assigned 272 women with breast cancer who were overweight or obese to take part in the BWEL program. They also randomly assigned 270 others to just receive information about following a healthy diet and getting regular exercise.During the two-year program, participants spoke with a coach up to 42 times, receiving guidance and encouragement to reduce their calorie intake and increase their exercise.By six months, people in the weight loss program had meaningful improvements in their quality of life and their physical function, results showed.They also had less fatigue and were better able to work and socialize."We've asked patients with Stage 2 to 3 breast cancer who are overweight or obese to lose weight for years without offering them much of a structured program,” said Dr. Marcin Chwistek, chief of the supportive oncology and palliative care program at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.“BWEL changes that conversation not just because of the survival data, but also because patients in the intervention arm felt measurably better in their physical function, fatigue and social engagement,” added Chwistek, who reviewed the findings. “A program that improves survival and quality of life simultaneously is a program worth delivering.”The ASCO meeting takes place in Chicago, from Friday through Tuesday.Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Cancer Society has more about breast cancer.SOURCE: American Society of Clinical Oncology, news release, May 21, 2026 .What This Means For YouWomen fighting breast cancer can benefit from weight loss..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter