Cardiovascular Diseases

Are Microplastics Linked To Higher Heart Attack Risk?

Close up side shot of microplastics on hand.Concept of water pollution and global warming. Climate change idea.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Ernie Mundell
Ernie Mundell
Published on
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