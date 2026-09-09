Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiologists Expected This New Drug To Prevent Heart Attacks — So Why Did It Fail?

A seven-year trial lowered a genetic heart risk factor but didn't reduce the risk of cardiovascular events
Senior female heart attack, chest pain
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