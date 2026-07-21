Coffee May Lower Your Heart Disease Risk, But How Much Is Safe?

Key TakeawaysModerate coffee consumption — up to five cups a day — is generally safeDrinking black coffee in moderation may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke and type 2 diabetesNot all caffeine is the same, however.TUESDAY, July 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Here's some welcome news for coffee lovers. Drinking as many as five cups of caffeinated coffee a day is generally safe for most adults, and may even be linked to cardiovascular benefits, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).Five 8-ounce cups of regularly brewed coffee a day have about 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine."Caffeine consumed in coffee is a key part of daily life for millions of people," said Dr. Gregory Marcus, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who chaired the group that wrote the AHA statement. "In our review of the most recent research, for most adults, intake of up to 400 mg of caffeine/day … is safe and does not increase cardiovascular risk," he added in a news release.The authors say 400 milligrams may be linked to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke, as well as type 2 diabetes.But there's a small catch. These potential benefits were associated with black coffee. Adding sugars, flavored syrups, milk or cream may reduce those health benefits.And not all caffeine sources are created equal, the statement noted.High doses of caffeine — especially from energy drinks and energy shots — may increase the risk of high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms.The authors say age, genetics, medications and underlying health conditions can affect how your body reacts to caffeine. So, it is important to talk with your doctor about what is right for you.More informationUC Davis Health has more on caffeine and your heart.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, July 21, 2026.What This Means For YouDrinking up to five cups of black coffee a day is generally safe for most adults and may even be good for your heart. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter