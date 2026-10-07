Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart Failure Deaths Have Doubled Among Younger, Middle-Aged Americans, Report Finds

Heart Failure - Printed Diagnosis on Red Background with Blurred Text and Composition of Pills, Syringe and Stethoscope. Medical Concept. Selective Focus. 3D Render.
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