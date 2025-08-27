Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart Patients Urged To Seek Vaccination For Common Infectious Diseases

A senior man getting covid 19 vaccine in hospital. Vaccination, inoculation and health care.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Vaccines
News
Pneumonia
Shingles
Flu
RSV
Heart Disease
Seasonal Flu
COVID Vaccine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com