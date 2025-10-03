Immigrants' Heart Health Advantage Fades While Living In The U.S., Study Says

Key TakeawaysImmigrants’ heart health suffers after extended living in the U.S.Immigrants who’ve lived just a few years in the U.S. have better heart health factors than native-born peopleHowever, their risk factors start creeping up after 15 years in the U.S..FRIDAY, Oct. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Immigrants come to the United States hale and healthy, but that doesn’t last long, a new study says.Immigrants’ heart disease risk increases the longer they live in the U.S., according to research scheduled for presentation today at an American College of Cardiology meeting in Dubai.Living in America takes its toll on immigrants’ blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and other risk factors for heart disease, researchers found.“We see that as immigrants are exposed to U.S. dietary and lifestyle habits for prolonged periods of time, it has a negative effect on their heart health,” researcher Krishna Moparthi, a medical student at the John F. Kennedy University School of Medicine in Curaçao, said in a news release.For the new study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 16,000 adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2011 and 2016.Participants were sorted by whether they were born in the U.S. or abroad, and then, by how long they’d lived here — more or less than 15 years.In all, 86% of U.S.-born adults versus 80% of foreign-born adults had at least one risk factor for heart disease, the study found.Compared to U.S.-born adults, immigrants living in America for less than 15 years had lower rates of high blood pressure (38% versus 49%); high cholesterol (28% versus 30%); and smoking (13% versus 20%).However, immigrants who’d lived in America for more than 15 years had higher rates of diabetes (15% versus 11%) and high cholesterol (29% versus 30%) compared to U.S.-born adults, results showed.In one example, immigrant Asian adults had a much higher rate of diabetes (15% versus 6%) than U.S.-born people of Asian descent, researchers found. However, the Asian immigrants also were less likely to smoke, 8% versus 13%.Researchers said immigrants likely adopt the dietary patterns of Americans, which includes more processed foods, sugars and fats.They also likely become less physically active, face more stress, and lose touch with the traditional diets and habits that kept them healthy in their home country, researchers said.Finally, immigrants might not have as easy access to health care in the U.S. as they did abroad, delaying diagnosis or treatment of health problems, researchers said.“Immigrants arrive with a cardiovascular health advantage, but this fades the longer they reside in the U.S. due to acculturation, stress and lifestyle changes,” Moparthi said.“Immigrants should proactively protect their health through screenings and maintaining protective behaviors, while clinicians must recognize duration of U.S. residence as a risk factor and provide culturally tailored prevention strategies,” Moparthi added.Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heart disease risk factors.SOURCE: American College of Cardiology, news release, Oct. 2, 2025.What This Means For YouImmigrants to the United States should be aware that they might become more unhealthy living in America, and take steps to protect their health through diet, exercise and lifestyle..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter