Mental Health Risks Rise in Months After Heart Attack

FRIDAY, Aug. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalization for a heart-related emergency can have profound effects on a person’s mental health, a new study finds.

People hospitalized for heart attack, stroke or other heart-related illnesses were 83% more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within the following year, according to results published July 31 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Not only that, but this effect lingered: Up to nearly eight years later, those hospitalized were 24% more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric issue, researchers found.

“If you or a loved one has been hospitalized for heart disease, be aware that mental health issues may arise during recovery,” said senior researcher Dr. Huan Song, a professor of epidemiology with the West China Biomedical Big Data Center at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China.

“It’s important to monitor for signs of anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts. These mental health challenges are common and treatable,” Song added in a journal news release.

For the study, researchers analyzed the mental health history of nearly 64,000 British adults who’d been hospitalized with heart problems or stroke between 1997 and 2020.

They were compared against another 128,000 people matched for age, gender and the presence of other serious but non-heart-related illness.

Within the first year of hospitalization, the rate of mental health diagnoses among heart patients was nearly twice that of people without heart problems, results showed.

The risks for anxiety, depression and suicidal behaviors rose the most following hospitalization for heart-related illness.

Strokes are particularly dangerous to mental health, increasing by more than three times the risk of a psychiatric disorder or suicide attempt within one year. After the first year, the risk remained 49% higher, the researchers added.

“This study’s findings confirm that after a cardiovascular disease diagnosis and/or hospitalization, patients are at increased risk for mental health conditions, therefore, mental health screening and early intervention are crucial,” said Dr. Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association.

“It’s also critical for patients, family members, loved ones or caregivers to share any changes that may signal depression, anxiety or potential for suicidal behaviors with the health care team,” Jessup added.

Song urged people in mental crisis or having suicidal thoughts to contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

Heart patients should also be open with their doctor about any mental struggles they’re experiencing, Song added.

“Patients should tell their health care professional about any mental health symptoms. They can provide support, refer you to a mental health specialist or adjust your treatment plan,” Song said.

“Reach out to a therapist, counselor or psychiatrist for help if you’re struggling with your mental health or share your feelings with family members, friends or a support group to gain emotional support and help you navigate the challenges you’re facing,” Song added.

