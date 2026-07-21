Cardiovascular Diseases

More Than Half Of US Adults Should Be Offered Statins, Study Says

Health check report chart showing high blood cholesterol with generic pack of statins tablets for treatment dyslipidemia on wood table. Health care and medical concept. Top view.
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