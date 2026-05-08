Plant-Based Foods May Help Lower Risk of High Blood Pressure

Key TakeawaysPeople who eat more legumes and soy foods have a lower risk of developing high blood pressureResearchers saw the largest benefits with about one cup of legumes daily and moderate servings of soy foodsNutrients like potassium, magnesium and fiber may help explain the protective effects.FRIDAY, May 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Everyday foods like beans, lentils and tofu may help lower your risk of developing high blood pressure.In a new study — published May 7 in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health — people with higher legume intake were 16% less likely to develop high blood pressure, while higher soy intake was linked to a 19% lower risk.The findings come from an analysis of 12 observational studies involving hundreds of thousands of adults in the U.S., Asia and Europe."Current legume consumption across Europe and the U.K. remains below dietary recommendations, with average intakes of only 8 to 15 g/day, far below the recommendations of 65 to 100 g/day recommended for overall cardiovascular health," the study says.The greatest reduction in hypertension risk was linked to just under one cup (170 grams) of legumes a day, including peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans. The biggest benefit with soy was seen with a 2- to 3- ounce (60- to 80-gram) serving of foods like tofu, edamame, soy milk or miso.The researchers say nutrients in these foods like potassium, magnesium and fiber may explain the link."This research strengthens the evidence base for the cardioprotective benefits of plant-based diets," said Sumantra Ray, chief scientist and executive director of the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health, which co-owns BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. "The authors have significantly added to the case for using legumes and soy as primary dietary strategies to mitigate the global burden of hypertension."More informationThe American Heart Association has more on diet and blood pressure.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, May 8, 2026 .What This Means For YouEating more beans, lentils and tofu could significantly lower your risk of developing high blood pressure..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter