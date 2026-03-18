Cardiovascular Diseases

Shingles Vaccine Protects Heart Failure Patients From Heart Attack, Stroke

Close-up Of Shingles Vaccine And Syringe On Reflective Desk
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Heart Attack
Heart Health
Shingles
Stroke
Heart Disease
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com