Stents, Bypasses Don't Extend Life For People With Stable Heart Disease, Study Says

Key TakeawaysProcedures to open clogged arteries won’t extend the lives of people with early and stable heart diseaseThey carried the same death rate as treating heart disease with medicine and lifestyle changesThese results do not apply to people who’ve had a heart attack.TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) —Patients with stable heart disease who received a stent implant or bypass surgery early in their treatment did not live longer than those who received more conservative treatment, a new study found.Conservative treatment involved prescription drugs and lifestyle changes aimed at lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.“Our analyses make clear that while managing stable coronary artery disease with early heart procedures helps relieve chest pain and improves quality of life in those with chest pain, it is unlikely to help patients live longer,” lead researcher Dr. Judith Hochman, a professor of cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a news release.Researchers reported their findings Nov. 7 in JAMA.This research contradicts decades of advice from cardiologists, who have commonly recommended that people with clogged arteries receive stents or bypass surgery even if they were stable and had no symptoms, researchers said.The thought had been that acting early might prevent life-threatening problems later, Hochman said.But after nearly a decade, odds of death were about 26% for those who underwent a procedure versus 27% for those treated solely with medication and lifestyle changes.For the study, researchers tracked nearly 5,200 patients from 320 hospitals in 37 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and the South Pacific. These patients all had stable heart disease but had an abnormal result on a heart stress test.About half received a procedure to reopen or bypass blocked arteries, and the rest were treated with blood pressure and cholesterol medication, diet, exercise and other lifestyle options.The team tracked the patients for up to 13 years, noting 1,071 deaths.“Our results highlight the need for thoughtful discussions between patients with stable heart disease and their healthcare providers about goals and trade-offs,” researcher Rebecca Anthopolos, an assistant professor of population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a news release.“For people with chest pain, early procedures relieve symptoms and improve daily life, but they also carry risks and should be weighed against evidence that taking modern medicines and following healthy habits leads to similar survival,” she said.Researchers warned that these results only apply to people with stable heart disease. Stents and heart bypasses are lifesaving for patients who’ve had a heart attack or are at high risk for a heart attack.Researchers are now working to build tools that can help doctors and patients decide the right course of action when managing heart disease.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on heart disease and treatments. SOURCE: NYU Grossman School of Medicine, news release, Nov. 7, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople with stable heart disease should discuss treatment options with their doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter