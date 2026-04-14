Cardiovascular Diseases

Stents Can Ease Long-Term Symptoms Of Deep Vein Thrombosis, Trial Shows

Middle-aged Asian Indian man suffering from calf pain, thigh pain, sitting on the sofa.
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Stents
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Venous Thromboembolism

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