Study Links Marijuana Legalization To Rise In Heart Hospitalizations

Key TakeawaysMarijuana legalization is linked to increased hospital admissions for serious heart conditionsHeart failure, heart attacks and irregular heart rhythms had the largest increasesThe study doesn't prove cause and effect, however, so researchers urge caution and additional study.FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Marijuana legalization may be landing more people in the hospital with heart problems, a new study suggests.For the study, researchers analyzed more than 50 million hospital discharge records spanning 2012 to 2018. They compared Western states, where recreational marijuana sales began in 2014, with other U.S. regions.The study — led by Dr. Samuel Slavin, of the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine — found that hospital admissions for several serious heart conditions rose faster after legalization.For each year of sales, admission rates were nearly 4% higher for heart failure, 3% higher for heart attacks and just over 2% higher for atrial fibrillation — an abnormal heart rhythm.Rates for stroke, deep vein blood clots and tachycardia — a fast heartbeat — were also higher, but not statistically significant.While the study cannot prove cause and effect, researchers said their findings "point to potential adverse effects of recreation legalization on population health."They recommend a cautious approach to legalization, along with continued collection of data on cardiovascular health outcomes.The research appeared in the journal BMJ Open.More informationThe U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has more on marijuana.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Oct. 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouMarijuana legalization is associated with increased hospital admissions for heart problems, highlighting the need for further research into its potential cardiovascular risks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter