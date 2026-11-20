Key TakeawaysCertain genes may make you more or less prone to high cholesterol, especially if you eat a high-fat dietFolks with this gene profile were also more prone to heart trouble, but diet really matteredHigh-fat 'ketogenic' diets were in no way healthy, even for those at low genetic risk.FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Frustrated that your cholesterol levels aren't budging for the better? You may have your genes to blame, a new study finds.Researchers at Stanford University found certain genes influenced, for good or ill, how women's bodies dealt with cholesterol. It's an issue plaguing millions of health-conscious Americans.“We have people who come into clinic and say, ‘I changed my diet and it made no difference in my cholesterol.’ Or they say, ‘I changed my diet and it had a huge effect on my cholesterol,’ ” noted senior author Dr. Shoa Clarke, a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine and pediatrics at Stanford Medicine.His team's findings are not meant to deter folks from fighting cholesterol, however.“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, if I’m genetically prone to something, then it doesn’t really matter what my diet is or what the environment is like; it’s genetically predetermined.’ But what we’re saying here is the opposite,” Clarke said in a news release. “The people who had this genetic predisposition for higher LDL ['bad' cholesterol] were actually the ones with the most sensitivity to diet, where diet has the best chance of helping them — or hurting them, if the diet is not good.”The findings were published Nov. 18 in the journal JACC: Advances.The new study looked at data collected for decades among more than 21,000 American women, as part of the ongoing Women's Health Initiative. At the study's beginning in 1991, the women's median age was 65, meaning half were younger, half were older. About half were white, a third were Black and 15% were Hispanic.All checked in regularly with detailed reports on their daily diet, and all of the women got regular cholesterol checks.Most importantly for this study, the women also underwent complex genetic analysis. The Stanford team found that certain genes seem to predispose women to higher levels of cholesterol, and that was especially true for women who consumed high levels of unhealthy saturated fats. For women lacking these genes, no such association was found.Further research showed that women who ranked in the top 25% in terms of a genetic propensity for high LDL cholesterol and saturated fat intake were also much more prone to suffer stroke or heart attack. The other 75% (with a less pronounced genetic predisposition) did not seem as affected by saturated fat intake, the team noted.“We found the same thing — that the association between saturated fat intake and risk for having cardiovascular events was amplified for those people at the upper end of the genetic spectrum,” Clarke said. “This variation in response to saturated fat may be one of the reasons there is so much controversy and disagreement over how much is OK in a diet.”The study is in line with guidelines from the World Health Organization urging people to limit their intake of red meat, because it contains high levels of saturated fat. Clarke's team found that — despite what fans of high-fat ketogenic diets might claim — higher saturated fat intake offered no protective effect for the heart, even among those at relatively low genetic risk for higher LDL cholesterol.“The effects of saturated fat may not be the same for everyone, but there isn’t any evidence of a cardiovascular benefit to eating more saturated fat," Clarke said. "The harms might vary from small to large depending on who you are.”In prior research, the Stanford group created a "polygenic risk score" assessing an individual's relative odds for poor heart health based on their genetics. “We don’t yet have evidence that polygenic risk scores should be used to guide diet recommendations,” Clarke said. “But that certainly is a future area of study, and from what our results in this new study suggest, could indeed be a fruitful one.”More informationFind out more about the perils of saturated fat at the American Heart Association.SOURCE: Stanford University, news release, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouSome people may carry genes that predispose them to high cholesterol, but they can still cut the risks to their heart..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter