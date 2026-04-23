Website Helps Dementia Patients And Caregivers Bond, Reminisce

Key TakeawaysA new website can help people with dementia and their caregiversThe site encourages people to reminisce through photos and writing activitiesPatient/caregiver relationships improved using the site, and feelings of grief eased.THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Seniors with dementia can easily lose touch with the loved ones caring for them, straining even once-close relationships as memories fade.But a new web-based tool is offering hope to both people with dementia and their caregivers, by helping them reminisce about the past and restore their bonds.The Living Memory Home for Dementia Care Pairs website helped improve the relationship between patients and caregivers in a small pilot trial, researchers reported April 22 in JAMA Network Open.Using it also reduced people’s level of pre-death grief – the feeling of loss as the person diminishes, as well as the anticipation of loss when death finally comes.“The idea is that getting them talking about those memories will promote the relationship between the person with dementia and the caregiver, which can improve numerous outcomes,” said lead researcher Francesca Falzarano, an assistant professor at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.“If the caregiver has a better relationship with the person with dementia, they are more likely to keep them at home, and they're less likely to transition into long-term care,” she said in a news release. “We also want to nurture the personhood and dignity of the person with dementia, document their memories while we still can and alleviate pre-death grief.”The website offers reminiscence therapy, helping guide conversations between patients and caregivers about past experiences.In different “rooms” on the site, people are encouraged to post photos and partake in writing activities aimed at sparking memories.To test the site, researchers recruited 34 people with mild-to-moderate dementia, along with their caregivers.Half of the pairs were given full access to the site, complete with activities related to reminiscence therapy. The other half had access to a limited version of the site without those activites.Each patient/caregiver pair used their assigned version of the site at least twice a week for two weeks. Caregiver surveys before and after assessed whether the site had helped their relationship.Results showed that using the full version significantly reduced feelings of grief and improved the relationship between patients and caregivers."I appreciated the prompts for engaging my dad in conversation and learned things I had not known before,” one caregiver commented."It was very nice hearing my mom talk about things she has never told me, I feel like we got a lot closer,” another caregiver said. “I also was able to find resources and outlets to help her so I was not feeling all of the stress of not doing enough! I enjoyed all of the resources and being able to talk on a deeper level with my mom!"Relationships change quickly when someone has dementia, Falzarano said.“Even while the person with dementia is still alive, that relationship that once existed – whether it was a husband and wife, or mother and daughter – it can be transformed overnight,” she said.“For caregivers, everything that you knew about the person could be gone; you lose that existing relationship and support," Falzarano continued. "Patients who are aware of their diagnosis can be grieving the loss of independence, skills and memories. You lose a future you might have planned, and then you also are anticipating all of the losses that are going to unfold because of the disease.”Many participants said they’d like to keep using the tool after the study.“Yes, I would because my mom does not interact a ton with me, but this was the first time she really showed a lot of emotions!” one caregiver said.The website is based on the Living Memory Home, an app designed to help people grieving the death of a loved one. On the original site, recently bereaved folks would journal and do different activities to honor and reminisce.“This had really positive effects on bereavement adjustment; the severity of their post-death grief was significantly reduced,” Falzarano said.“A lot of the terms they were using were very bereavement-focused, but the concepts were exactly the same as in reminiscence therapy,” she continued. “Reminiscence therapy is widely used for people with dementia in general and can trigger memory recall, but there hasn’t been a ton of rigorous research into the effectiveness of it.”Pre-death grief is remarkably similar to post-death grief, which led researchers to retool the site to help people with dementia, said senior researcher Holly Prigerson, co-director of Weill Cornell Medicine’s Center for Research on End-of-Life Care in New York City.“People may not be aware of how severely distressing and disabling grief is,” she said in a news release. “We have found grief to be the strongest predictor of suicidal thoughts and behaviors; it is also linked to serious medical outcomes such as heart attacks and cancer.”Researchers plan to conduct larger and more in-depth clinical trials to test the usefulness of the Living Memory Home for Dementia Care Pairs. Next time around, they hope to survey both patients and caregivers about the site, Falzarano said.“We can't just give the same questionnaire that we give to a caregiver to a person with dementia,” she said. “What are the best ways to develop effective measures for people with dementia so we can know whether this is something that can help alleviate some of the stress or grief that they're experiencing? To have a tool to assess that – and then an intervention to address that – could be really powerful.”More informationThe National Institute on Aging has tips for caregivers of people with dementia.SOURCE: University of Southern California, news release, April 22, 2026.What This Means For YouReminiscence therapy can help caregivers of people with dementia build a better relationship with their loved ones..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter