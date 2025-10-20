1 In 10 Kids Rarely Venture Outside To Play, Poll Finds

Key TakeawaysAbout 1 in 10 preschoolers and toddlers go outside to play once a week or lessParents say they feel nervous when their kids stray too far or climb too highHowever, such activities are opportunities for growth.MONDAY, Oct. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Some young children are virtual shut-ins, rarely leaving their homes to play, a new poll shows.About 1 in 10 preschoolers and toddlers go outside to play once a week or less, according to results from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.Playing outside has been shown to improve children’s mental and physical health, and it also contributes to good eye health, researchers said.Parental anxiety might be one barrier, with 4 in 10 parents polled admitting they feel nervous when their child strays too far or climbs too high.Activities like climbing a tree, riding a bike or sliding down a pole at the playground are opportunities for growth, Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark said in a news release.“Parents understandably worry about safety but children need chances to test their limits,” Clark said. “Climbing, swinging or exploring unfamiliar areas helps build confidence, resilience and problem-solving skills.”In all, 75% of parents of 3- to 5-year-olds said their child uses swings independently, while 41% reported their child crosses the monkey bars alone.About 71% of 1- to 2-year-olds go down a slide on their own, and 66% climb stairs of play structures, the poll found.However, nearly half of parents hold their child’s hand or sit right next to them when the kid is attempting a new physical challenge, the poll found.“Risky play isn’t about recklessness but about appropriate challenges that allow young children to explore what they’re capable of,” Clark said. “Parents who allow a little more independence often see their child’s confidence flourish.”She encourages parents to let their children take the lead in playtime, rather than trying to guide them to play the “correct" way.“Play doesn’t need to be perfect or educational to be beneficial,” Clark said. “Letting children lead their own play encourages curiosity, creativity and independence. Parents just need to create time and space for their children to play freely.”On a typical day, the poll found, about 88% of kids will engage in physical play like running, jumping or climbing. Another 68% will take part in pretend or make-believe play.Nearly a third of parents say their child engages in media play, such as video games, and 3 in 5 say their kid watches TV or videos every day.“Play is the key to how young children learn and develop,” Clark said. “It starts in infancy, with parents playing peekaboo and as children become older, they create their own version of play.”She said the findings suggest that many families could support healthier development by encouraging a wider variety of play experiences.“Phones and tablets are convenient, and it’s understandable that parents rely on them at times,” Clark said. “But it’s important to be mindful of how much time is spent in media play and to create opportunities for more active, imaginative and social play.”The new poll involved 710 parents with at least one child age 1 to 5. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 to 7 percentage points.More informationThe American Academy of Pediatrics has more on the power of play.SOURCE: University of Michigan, news release, Oct. 20, 2025 .What This Means For YouParents should encourage outdoor play among their kids and give younger children more freedom to try new challenges..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter