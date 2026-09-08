A Doctor's Take: Expert-Backed Tips to Protect Kids From Germs For The School Year

TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Every fall after school starts, I see an influx of kids with respiratory illnesses. As the weather cools and we spend more time indoors, it is easier for “the crud” to spread quickly.With cold and flu season just around the corner, many parents and caregivers are thinking about how to keep their kids healthy. Germs tend to spread quickly in schools and crowded places, but a few simple steps can go a long way toward helping your family avoid illness and stay well.Handwashing is one of the best ways to keep germs at bay. Remind kids to wash their hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds; singing a short song can help them keep track. Focus on key times, like before meals, after using the bathroom and when they get home from school. If you are out and about, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is a good backup. Try to make handwashing a regular habit, and show your kids you do it too.It can be tough for kids to remember not to touch their faces, but it really helps keep germs out of their system. Remind them to keep their hands away from their eyes, nose and mouth. When they need to sneeze or cough, encourage them to use a tissue and throw it away right after. If a tissue isn’t nearby, sneezing or coughing into their elbow is the next best thing to help keep germs from spreading.Keeping up to date on vaccinations, including the yearly flu shot, is another important way to protect your child. The flu vaccine is recommended for kids over 6 months old and can help prevent serious illness. If you have questions about which vaccines your child needs, check in with your pediatrician.Getting enough sleep is key for a strong immune system. Most school-aged kids need about nine to 12 hours each night. A regular bedtime routine can help your child wind down and get the rest they need to stay healthy.A healthy diet helps keep your child’s immune system strong. Try to include a mix of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains in their meals. Foods like oranges, strawberries, beans, meat and yogurt can give an extra boost. Don’t forget to encourage your child to drink water consistently to stay hydrated.It’s also a good idea to remind kids not to share things like water bottles, utensils or hats at school because germs can pass easily this way. If your child comes down with a fever, cough or sore throat, keep them home so they can rest and avoid spreading illness to classmates. Stay in touch with your child’s teachers and school staff about any health concerns. Ask about how the school handles sick days and cleaning routines. By working together and following these steps, families can help keep kids and the whole community healthier during cold and flu season.More informationThe American Academy of Pediatrics has more on what to do if your child is sick.SOURCES: Penn State Health; American Academy of Family Physicians; Pediatrics, Aug. 10, 2026; AAP News, Aug. 10, 2026 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter