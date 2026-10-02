Child Health

A Heart Valve That Grows Up With The Patient Wins FDA Approval

The adjustable valve could mean fewer open-heart surgeries for kids born with heart defects
Person holding a handmade red heart in her hands
Person holding a handmade red heart in her hands Adobe Stock
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