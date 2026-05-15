AI Chatbots Lure U.S. Teens With Fun, Romance and Hidden Dangers

Key Takeaways3 out of 5 U.S. teens have tried AI chatbotsMost use chatbots for entertainment, advice and friendship, with a third looking to AI for romanceHowever, teens say chatbots also have pressured or manipulated them, and encouraged illegal or immoral acts.FRIDAY, May 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Three out of five U.S. teens have tried AI chatbots, turning to the programs for entertainment, advice, friendship – and even romance, a new study says.Further, about 1 in 10 teens say they talk to AI almost daily, researchers found.But AI also can be a bad friend, with some teens reporting encounters with chatbots that included peer pressure, manipulation and rumor mongering, researchers reported recently in the Journal of Adolescence.“Conversational AI is not inherently dangerous, but it is not yet consistently safe for young people,” said senior researcher Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.“These systems engage, respond and even affirm users in highly personalized ways, which can make their influence especially powerful,” he said in a news release. “For adolescents – who are still developing critical thinking skills and a sense of identity – that can create a situation where they’re more likely to trust, internalize or act on what the chatbot is saying without fully questioning it.”For the new study, researchers conducted a nationwide survey of nearly 3,500 teens between 13 and 17 years of age, asking them about their use of AI.Results showed that 60% of teens had used AI at least once or twice, and 11% said they use it daily or almost every day.Among those who had used chatbots:85% sought entertainment.66% asked for advice.60% sought friendship.49% needed emotional or mental health support.35% wanted romantic companionship.Boys were consistently more likely than girls to turn to AI for any of these reasons, researchers found.Teens also reported a dark side to AI:32% were asked for uncomfortable personal information.23% felt manipulated or pressured.19% were encouraged to act unethically or illegally.17% were told false information about themselves.15% were encouraged to do risky behaviors or self-harm.13% were exposed to suicidal messages.Nearly half of the teens surveyed (47%) reported experiencing at least one potentially harmful interaction with AI, the study says.“These findings make a strong case for prioritizing youth safety in how conversational AI is built and deployed,” Hinduja said.“When nearly half of young users report experiencing harm, it signals that existing safeguards are falling short,” he said. “We’re not just talking about isolated incidents. We are seeing patterns that affect a meaningful number of young users, and that is what makes a coordinated response across families, schools and companies so important.”Parents, teachers and other role models should talk with teens about how they’re using AI, and provide some context to the interactions they’re having with chatbots, researchers said.“Adults need to stay engaged and curious about how teens are interacting with AI, creating space for open, judgment-free conversations about both the benefits and the risks,” Hinduja said.“At the same time, we need stronger AI literacy education in schools, content filtering and mental health response protocols designed into these platforms from the start, reliable age verification and regular independent audits to confirm that safety measures are working as intended,” he continued. “AI is here to stay, so our responsibility is to make sure young people are equipped and protected as they navigate it.”More informationThe American Psychological Association has more on AI and adolescent well-being.SOURCES: Florida Atlantic University, news release, May 12, 2026; Journal of Adolescence, May 12, 2026.What This Means For YouParents should talk to their kids about their use of AI and how the chatbots might not always provide harmless content..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter