Child Health

Childhood Lying Is Normal and Rarely Signals Behavioral Concerns, Study Says

Child mischief. Boy with a distracted face because he drew the entire wall. Little boy leaning against the white wall where he made many drawings with colored pencils. Kid indoors, at home
AlexPhotoStock -- Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Child Psychology
Children's Health
Child Behavioral Issues
logo
www.healthday.com