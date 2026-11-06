Child Health

Dangerous Newborn Bleeding Nearly Double As More Parents Skip Vitamin K Shot

Most babies with the bleeding disorder hadn’t received the shot routinely given at birth
Young Mother Smiling at Newborn Baby in Home Nursery
christing/Adobe Stock
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