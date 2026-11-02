E-Bike Injuries Among Kids Surge, With Higher Rates Of Severe Injuries

Key TakeawaysE-bike injuries among children are rapidly increasingE-bike crashes cause more severe injuries, including brain injuriesResearchers urge age limits, speed limits, helmets and safety education.MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — E-bike crashes involving kids are soaring — and the injuries are getting more serious, according to a new study.“We've been seeing more and more kids on e-bikes, both on the street and in the hospital,” said co-author Dr. Stephanie Chao of the Stanford University School of Medicine.Researchers examined more than 13,000 injury cases at six children's hospitals across the country.They found e-bike injuries jumped 33% per quarter from early 2023 through March 2026.E-scooter injuries rose 15% per quarter. In all, 8% of e-bike injuries were classified as severe — double the rate for traditional bikes."These kids are coming in with increasingly severe injuries," said Chao, a pediatric trauma surgeon.The study found 1 in 10 children injured on e-bikes suffered brain injuries — twice the rate for traditional bikes. And 17% required hospitalization.Nearly 1 in 4 e-bike injuries involved children younger than 12.Researchers are calling for age restrictions, speed limits and better helmet protection. They're also urging parents to teach kids the rules of the road — reminding them that on an e-bike, "they have to obey the same road rules as other vehicles."The study was published Nov. 2 in JAMA.More informationThe Traffic Safety Team has more on e-bike safety.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 2, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf your child uses an e-bike, be sure they know the rules of the road and wear a helmet..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter