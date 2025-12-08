Educational Video Game Helps Kids Learn Science, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysResearchers have created a video game to help elementary students learn more about anatomy The game teaches kids to collect data, analyze information and solve problems in six levelsResearchers say video games may help keep kids engaged, but teachers still need to guide learning.MONDAY, Dec. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Video games often have a bad reputation as being a distraction, but a new study suggests they may help kids build important science skills.University of Georgia researchers created an educational video game that helps elementary school students learn about the human body, health and how to use evidence the same way scientists do. The game, called Virtual Vet, took seven years to develop and went through three major redesigns before the team found the perfect version for kiddos."For kids to access this content, you have to support their math and literacy. And that was not our original game design," lead author Georgia Hodges, an assistant professor of education, said in a news release. "Our original game design was science, science, science, but what we learned is that you have to support math and literacy first. Then have them practice analyzing and interpreting data. And then you get to the science learning."The study — published recently in the journal Science Education — compared students who played the game with students who learned the same content through traditional classroom settings.On average, kids who played the game scored higher in anatomy afterward.In Virtual Vet, students act as veterinary clinic assistants caring for two cats named Cookies and Cream. One cat is healthy, while the other has low energy and is overweight. The students must collect data, make observations, test ideas and recommend solutions, all while working through the six levels with clear learning objectives.Kids get feedback throughout and must correct any mistakes before moving along through the game.“When you give kids feedback and you give them a chance to try again with instruction, the kids learn more,” Hodges said.Researchers emphasized that the game should not replace teachers. Instead, students play while teachers track progress, offer support and step in when needed."Don’t take the teacher out but have them there to facilitate learning," Hodges said.More informationThe Harvard Graduate School of Education has more on video games as learning tools for kids.SOURCE: University of Georgia, news release, Dec. 5, 2025.What This Means For YouInteractive learning tools, including video games, may help kids stay engaged and better understand science..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter